https://www.oann.com/lawmakers-and-officials-condemn-attack-on-u-s-capitol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lawmakers-and-officials-condemn-attack-on-u-s-capitol

Riot police prepare to move demonstrators away from the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. – (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence condemned the attack on the Capitol building, calling on the violence and destruction caused by protesters to stop.

On Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators broke through police lines to storm the Capitol Building while lawmakers debated the Electoral College votes. During the breach, the vice president took to Twitter to say anyone involved in storming the Capitol Building must respect law enforcement and leave.

Pence affirmed peaceful protests are the right of every American, but added this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated. The vice president also asserted those involved in the attack will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, also called for peace as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. In a tweet, he said the President wants them to express their opinions peacefully.

The former New York City mayor urged President Trump’s supporters to act with respect for all, reminding demonstrators they are part of the “law and order party.”

Additionally, former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway called for demonstrators breaching the Capitol to end the violence. In an interview on Wednesday, Conway said protesters in front of the Capitol should heed President Trump’s advice to go home.

She added that anyone who condemned the far-left riots last summer should also condemn the protesters who stormed the Capitol Building.

Meanwhile, protests are erupting in a number of other cities across the nation. According to reports on Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators in Georgia, Michigan and California stormed their state Capitol buildings.

Demonstrators pray during a pro-Trump rally outside of City Hall Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A number of protesters rallied at the Golden State’s Capitol building. They called for election integrity and to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). The Kansas Statehouse was also breached by hundreds of demonstrators.

MORE NEWS: U.S. Capitol On Lockdown Amid Protests

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...