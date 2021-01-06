https://thehill.com/homenews/532845-lebron-james-says-he-wants-to-buy-wnba-team-from-loeffler

NBA star LeBron James suggested he is interested in buying the professional women’s basketball team Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) owns.

“Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream,” James tweeted late Tuesday. “Whose in?”

Loeffler, one of the richest members of Congress, owns the Atlanta Dream, which she bought with co-owner Mary Brock in 2011.

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊ pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Loeffler lost a tough Senate runoff race to Democrat Raphael Warnock overnight. Several players on the Atlanta Dream had criticized her over her policies and vocal support of President TrumpDonald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE.

In August, players wore T-shirts with the phrase “vote Warnock” on them.

“When we realized what our owner was doing and how she was kind of using us and the Black Lives Matter movement for her political gain, we felt like we didn’t want to feel kind of lost as the pawns in this,” player Elizabeth Williams told The New York Times this summer.

James has been an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, a social justice push Loeffler, like Trump, has characterized as “Marxist” and anti-American.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no room for racism in this country. We cannot have it,” Loeffler said in July. “But there is an organization, different from the saying, an organization called Black Lives Matter founded on Marxist principles. Marxism supports socialism.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who is worth an estimated $480 million, has been critical of Trump and urged fans to vote out Republicans in Congress.

Loeffler lost one of two Senate runoff elections in her state on Tuesday. If Democrat Jon Ossoff defeats Republican David Perdue David PerdueThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE in the other race, Democrats will control the Senate until 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

