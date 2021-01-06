https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-call-for-radical-legislation-after-warnock-projected-win

Democrats and leftists immediately called for radical legislative action to be taken to ram through the entire agenda of Democrat Joe Biden following Reverend Raphael Warnock’s projected victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in Georgia’s runoff election.

Democrats have not yet officially gained control of the Senate because the other Georgia runoff race, Democrat Jon Ossoff vs. Sen. David Perdue (R), has not yet been called, although it is trending in a positive direction for Ossoff.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board warned last week that if Republicans lost control of the Senate it would effectively end the prospect of any meaningful oversight over Biden, including the scandal involving his son, who is under federal criminal investigation over his taxes and foreign business dealings. Having lost control of the Senate Committees, Republicans would also lose the ability to stop any of Biden’s nominees.

The Journal added:

Some of our friends think Democrats couldn’t blow up the 60-vote legislative filibuster rule with a mere 50 votes. Their confidence hangs on West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, who says he supports the filibuster. But imagine the political and media pressure on Mr. Manchin if Republicans use the filibuster to block Joe Biden’s agenda. He’s always been a loyal party man when it really matters. If the filibuster stays, Mr. Biden will need to compromise to get GOP votes for an infrastructure bill, new ObamaCare subsidies or repealing Section 230 on tech liability. A public option on health care is probably out of reach, as would be much of his climate agenda. But if the filibuster goes, so do bipartisan restraints. Statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico become possible, with four new Senate seats to cement a Democratic majority. Mr. Biden’s aggressive union agenda has a chance, including overtime pay mandates and easier organizing of franchise chains. So do nationwide mandates for ballot harvesting and mail-in voting, a ban on arbitration in business contracts, price controls on drugs, huge subsidies for green energy and perhaps a carbon tax. We could go on.

Following Warnock’s projected victory and the likely victory of Ossoff, Democrats and left-wing activists immediately called for eliminating the filibuster, packing the courts, and adding new states in areas that will all but assure that Democrats end up with a total of anywhere from two to four new U.S. Senators.

Brian Fallon, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, wrote on Twitter: “Make DC a state. Restore the Voting Rights Act. Eliminate the filibuster. Reform the courts. Revive democracy.”

Left-wing activist Paige Wolf wrote on Twitter: “Well I’M calling it. We got the f***ing trifecta. Take no prisoners. Burn them to the ground. Kick that turtle shell straight to hell. Pack the courts. End the filibuster. Make DC and Puerto Rico and Guam all motherf***ing states.”

Adam Jentleson, former aide to Sen. Harry Reid (D-NM), wrote on Twitter: “If Democrats win both Senate seats in GA, it’s going to be hard to explain why they should promptly re-empower McConnell by seeking small-ball deals with him instead of getting rid of the filibuster and passing Biden’s big, bold agenda. Biden has a mandate. Time to use it.”

Left-wing activist Walker Bragman wrote on Twitter: “Democrats will have complete control of the federal government for two full years. They can pack the court. They can end the wars. They can cut the (monthly) checks. They can guarantee healthcare. They can forgive student and medical debt. If they don’t, you know who to blame.”

“They will have to employ the nuclear option and eliminate the filibuster,” he added. “But they can do it. And given the GOP’s willingness to throw traditions out the window for power, they should. Eliminate the filibuster, ram through huge relief for everyday people and ride it to 2022.”

Radical Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) wrote: “VICTORY in Georgia must lead to transformative change across America! Recurring survival checks, union jobs that pay a living wage, guaranteed health care, racial justice, voting rights, immigration reform, climate action, repro justice, education, and MUCH more. It can’t wait!”

Left-wing activist Julie Roginsky wrote: “Trump has led his party over the precipice. First thing Democrats should do is eliminate the filibuster and get some real work done. Second thing they should do is grant statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.”

