https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-cabinet-discussing-removing-president-trump/

CBS News reports via Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan that cabinet secretaries are discussing removing President Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

“JUST IN: “This is not news we deliver lightly,” @margbrennan says as she reports: Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Nothing formal yet presented to VP Pence. “I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” she says”

JUST IN: “This is not news we deliver lightly,” @margbrennan says as she reports: Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Nothing formal yet presented to VP Pence. “I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” she says — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) January 7, 2021

Video report:

CBS News is reporting Trump Cabinet members are discussing potentially invoking the 25th Amendment. But @margbrennan notes it has not been formally presented to Vice President Pence. pic.twitter.com/fN47wX1phx — The Recount (@therecount) January 7, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

More to come…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

