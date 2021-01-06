https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/life-comes-at-sally-kohn-fast-after-she-decries-the-traitors-and-cowards-who-violently-stormed-the-capitol/

Looks like AOC’s not the only one with badly aged protest takes today.

Sally Kohn tweeted this today in response to the violent riots at the Capitol:

Sally Kohn, please allow us to introduce you to Sally Kohn:

Uh-oh, Sally …

That’s her.

How embarrassing.

Sure does.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...