Lin Wood hit the ground running today:

MUST BE DONE LIST before Congress meets today: 1. Mike Pence @vp @Mike_Pence must resign & thereafter be charged with TREASON. 2. Rod Rosenstein @RodRosenstein must be arrested & charged with being accessory to murder & TREASON. 3. Chief Justice John Roberts must RESIGN. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 6, 2021

Do those things have to be done in that order? Or can we mix them up a bit?

And where does the Lizard Squad fit into all this?

“Sometimes the kraken you unleash just ends up strangling you and using your brain as a soccer ball” https://t.co/L87OvNh2bS — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 6, 2021

If you believe any of this is going to happen get off Twitter and drive to a psychiatrist. https://t.co/sHS4RVPttY — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 6, 2021

This guy is a plant. https://t.co/XXPtkOpNwI — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) January 6, 2021

He certainly has the IQ of one.

You got what you wanted in Georgia. Time to zip it. https://t.co/AhqRNMe8Fz — RBe (@RBPundit) January 6, 2021

Good Lord. Can we all agree this guy is insane and stop listening to him please? https://t.co/8KTc0vZeZl — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) January 6, 2021

