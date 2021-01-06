https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533055-lindsey-graham-says-enough-is-enough-on-trumps-bid-to-overturn-the-election-count-me

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGeorgia Senate races shatter spending records The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Georgia election day is finally here; Trump hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ to overturn results Trump’s power wanes in closing weeks MORE (R-S.C.) on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to those seeking to block Congress’s approval of the 2020 Electoral College results, saying he would not support President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE‘s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and plans to recognize Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE as the president-elect.

“Trump and I, we had a hell of a journey,” Graham said on the Senate floor Wednesday night after lawmakers reconvened following the violent uprising at the Capitol from Trump supporters earlier in the day. “I hate it being this way. Oh my god I hate it … but today all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I tried to be helpful.”

Graham, one of Trump’s strongest detractors when they were both running in the 2016 GOP presidential primary, became on of the president’s closest allies on Capitol Hill during his four years in office, helping him confirm multiple justices to the Supreme Court as a leading member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Since Biden was projected as the winner of the election in November, Graham has given to credence to Trump’s claims that a “rigged” election led to an unfair result.

“If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again,” Graham said just days after the election. “President Trump should not concede. We’re down to less — 10,000 votes in Georgia. He’s going to win North Carolina. We have gone from 93,000 votes to less than 20,000 votes in Arizona, where more — more votes to be counted.”

But the South Carolina Republican has refused to join GOP efforts to challenge the 2020 vote in Congress, calling them a “political dodge” on Sunday.

Once the Capitol was cleared of demonstrators who had stormed the building earlier Wednesday, several Republicans who had indicated they would contest the election’s result decried the violent outburst and said they would no longer object to Biden’s victory.

“I don’t buy this, enough is enough,” Graham said. “We gotta end it.”

Trump has also pressured Vice President Pence, who is presiding over the joint session of Congress, to “come through” for him, a plea Pence said Wednesday he has no intention of following.

“Vice President Pence,” Graham said, turning to Pence in the Senate chamber. “What they’re asking you to do you won’t do, because ya can’t.”

