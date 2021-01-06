https://pjmedia.com/liveblog/2021/01/06/live-blog-congress-meets-to-certify-electoral-college-vote-n202

We’ve all been around politics long enough to have known victory and defeat. Neither ever feels “final,” which is both frustrating and comforting.

This one feels different, though. Because it is. The Democrats are now fully woke. In the House they voted unanimously to adopt those dopey rules on gender and pronouns. That, not helping Americans struggling with the pandemic, rising crime, lost businesses, and so forth, was their priority. It’ll be their priority going forward too.

Democrats have a slim majority in the House, a false majority in the Senate, and a president of very questionable legitimacy, while Republicans control a majority of the states. Yet the Democrats fully intend to crush the opposition — us. That’s what Schumer is saying, and with Bernie atop the Senate budget process, it’s what they’ll do. Rough times ahead, very rough.

