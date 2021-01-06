https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532850-live-coverage-joint-session-set-to-debate-electoral-college-challenges

Rep. Cole says Republican focus on election results has been a ‘distraction’ that hurt GOP in Georgia

11:21 a.m.

Heading into a meeting of top House Republicans in the Capitol, Rep. Tom ColeThomas (Tom) Jeffrey ColeTrump signs bill authorizing memorial to fallen journalists House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit House report says lawmakers could securely cast remote votes amid pandemic MORE (R-Okla.) suggested the party’s national focus on the presidential outcome had been a “distraction” that hurt the GOP candidates in the Georgia special elections on Tuesday.

“[It’s] obviously a disappointing set-back if you’re a Republican, to say the least. I think it shows maybe we’ve been too distracted with other things. We should have been more focused on Georgia with a clearer message nationally,” Cole said.

“That’s not a criticism of the candidates or the campaign people,” he added. “I think they had much more of a laser focus than we did. And I think it helped [the Democrats].”

On the eve of the Georgia run-offs, Trump had visited the Peach State to stump for GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority MORE and David Purdue. But the president had also sent mixed messages to Georgia voters, suggesting the elections were rigged and discouraging participation in mail-in balloting.

Cole said Trump had helped the GOP candidates by energizing the party’s base. But he also suggested the president had hurt them by focusing on his own election outcome.

“It’s a two-edged sword. Frankly, he did a lot of good things. There’s no question the Republican turnout wouldn’t have been nearly as good without the president going down there,” Cole said. “But again, you wish there’d have been fewer distractions and more focus on Georgia and what was at stake.”

—Mike Lillis

Jordan says it’s unclear how many state totals to be challenged

10:23 a.m.

Roaming the halls of the Capitol Wednesday morning, Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanTrump Georgia call divides House GOP Trump gives Nunes Medal of Freedom ‘Trumpification’ of the GOP will persist MORE (R-Ohio), a staunch Trump ally, said it remains unclear exactly how many state vote counts Republicans will challenge formally. House Republicans are expected to object to six, but Senate Republicans have so far committed to endorsing only three of those.

Jordan says he’s hoping the other three also find champions in the upper chamber.

“I’m expecting at least three, but I’m hoping for six,” Jordan said.

— Mike Lillis

Congress set for joint session on Electoral College results

10 a.m.

The House and Senate will meet in a joint session of Congress at 1 p.m. Wednesday, where GOP lawmakers are expected to mount several challenges to the Electoral College counts in several states.

One senator and one House member must back a challenge to trigger a two-hour debate and vote by both chambers on the issue.

It is expected that there will be challenges of the Electoral College votes in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia. It’s als possible there will be challenges of Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

All of these states were won by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE. President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE has backed the challenges while making unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud, which have repeatedly been rejected by state officials and courts across the country.

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump attorney Jay Sekulow refutes claims of Pence authority over electors Trump election fight puts Pence in no-win situation Pence aide pushes back on Navarro claim that VP could delay election certification MORE will preside over the joint session and at the end of it, will have the task of announcing Biden’s election. Trump has been seeking to pressure him to overturn results, but Pence does not have the power to do so under the Constitution and has a largely ceremonial role in the session.

The joint session will take place amid demonstrations by Trump supporters, who began gathering outside the Capitol early Wednesday.

— Ian Swanson

