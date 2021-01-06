https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/532854-live-coverage-pro-trump-protesters-gather-in-washington

Thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to protest the president’s election loss and support his far-fetched efforts to overturn the results.

Trump is slated to speak to throngs of supporters at the “Save America Rally” on the Ellipse at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The demonstrations are taking place the same day that Congress meets to certify the Electoral College votes showing President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE’s victory.

The protests have ushered in concerns about potential violence and clashes with police or counterprotesters. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserTrump supporters show up to DC for election protest Bowser to DOJ, Pentagon: DC isn’t asking federal law enforcement to assist with protests Trump raises pressure on Pence, incorrectly stating he could throw out electors MORE (D) activated the National Guard in preparation for the demonstrations.

A handful of people were already arrested in Washington Tuesday evening ahead of the protests the following the day.

Follow along with our live coverage.

Giuliani references ‘trial by combat’ in call for further election investigation

11:12 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiFormer NY GOP gov calls election challenges ‘grave threat to our freedom’ READ: Transcript of Trump phone call with Georgia secretary of state DC mayor activates National Guard ahead of pro-Trump demonstrations MORE, who has led President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE’s unsuccessful legal effort to overturn the results of the election, called on Wednesday for “trial by combat” in reference to Trump’s team and Joe Biden’s team putting their reputations at stake over whether widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani pushed multiple false claims during his brief remarks at the pro-Trump rally on the Ellipse outside the White House. He insisted that Vice President Pence has the power to reject electors later in the day to give states more time to reassess their results, despite the fact that every state has already certified its results.

He further alleged that there was widespread fraud connected to Dominion voting machines, a theory that has already been debunked with the company threatening to sue for defamation.

“Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, and lot of them will go to jail. So — let’s have trial by combat,” Giuliani said to a roar from the crowd.

“I’m willing to stake my reputation. The president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there,” Giuliani continued. “Is Joe Biden willing to stake his reputation that there’s no crime there?”

“Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, and lot of them will go to jail. So — let’s have trial by combat” — Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

— Brett Samuels

DC church raises 16-foot Black Lives Matter banner on day of pro-Trump protests

10:39 a.m.

The National City Christian Church in D.C. erected a 16-foot Black Lives Matter banner on Wednesday – the same day that thousands of pro-President Trump protesters have flocked to the city.

The church erected the banner early Wednesday morning across its front columns as supporters of the president demonstrated on the day Congress is slated to certify the 2020 election results.

In a statement, the church said it decided to put up the banner “in response to ongoing fearmongering and racial hatred, the ‘national church’ of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will bear witness to love and inclusion.”

“With thousands of President Donald J. Trump supporters and self-proclaimed white nationalists descending on the streets of the nation’s capital, National City Christian Church will once again, as has been its long-storied history, stand boldly for the civil rights and freedoms of black and brown American people,” the National City Christian Church said in its statement.

Interim Senior Minister, Rev. Amy Butler recorded a video from the church during the banner’s installation, noting that church staff will leave the city to follow D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) instructions to stay away from the downtown area. The church had previously announced it would close on Wednesday due to the rallies.

“The National Guard and D.C. police are here and are watching National City very closely and are very serious about protecting the church so we’re grateful for that and grateful for the witness that this church is making this moment,” Butler said in her video.

Last month, pro-Trump protesters, including members of the Proud Boys, clashed with counterprotesters and burnt a Black Lives Matter banner and took down a similar sign from historic Black churches.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) charged Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with destruction of property on Monday after he had said he was among those who burnt the banner.

— Justine Coleman

