http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K3HaihWrS8k/

3:59 P.M.

3:55 P.M.

3:54 P.M.

3:53 P.M.

3:45 P.M.

3:44 P.M.

3:42 P.M.

3:41 P.M.

3:36 P.M.

3:30 P.M.

3:29 P.M.

3:28 P.M.

3:27 P.M.

3:26 P.M.

https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump/status/1346913361007702021?s=20

3:25 P.M.

3:19 P.M.

3:18 P.M.

3:14 P.M.

3:13 P.M.

3:12 P.M.

3:11 P.M.

3:10 P.M.

3:09 P.M.

3:08 P.M.

3:06 P.M.

3:06 P.M.

3:05 P.M.

3:03 P.M.

2:59 P.M.

2:58 P.M.

2:51 P.M.

2:50 P.M.

2:49 P.M.

2:48 P.M.

2:47 P.M.

2:46 P.M.

2:45 P.M.

2:44 P.M.

2:42 P.M.

2:40 P.M.

2:39 P.M.

2:38 P.M.

2:34 P.M.

2:33 P.M.

2:30 P.M.

2:26 P.M. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about Trump supporters storming Capitol: “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

2:25 P.M. Vice President Mike Pence has been ushered out of Senate.

2:24 P.M.

2:19 P.M.

2:16 P.M.

1:53 P.M.

1:46 P.M.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...