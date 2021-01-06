http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K3HaihWrS8k/

3:59 P.M.

FBI official: “The FBI has been deployed to assist our U.S. Capitol Police partners as requested in protection of federal property and public safety.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

3:55 P.M.

Fox News logo covered up on their D.C. HQ pic.twitter.com/U95TPrn5Et — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) January 6, 2021

3:54 P.M.

Rioter takes over Nancy Pelosi’s desk – Saul Loeb/Getty pic.twitter.com/OMC7B8zWIR — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) January 6, 2021

3:53 P.M.

NEW: An explosive device is found at the RNC and the DNC is evacuated. @maggieNYT https://t.co/SaYXMUDo0G — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) January 6, 2021

3:45 P.M.

We are all entitled to peacefully protest. Violence is not a part of that. What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 6, 2021

3:44 P.M.

3:42 P.M.

.@MittRomney summoned me as lawmakers and press arrived at a secure location “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” he said w fury in his voice. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 6, 2021

3:41 P.M.

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

3:36 P.M.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

3:30 P.M.

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C. Per the Mayor’s request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

3:29 P.M.

3:28 P.M.

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

3:27 P.M.

From colleague Lillian LeCroy: Fox News has learned that a shooting victim was transported from the US Capitol about 30 minutes ago. No other details yet. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2021

3:26 P.M.

3:25 P.M.

The Defense Department has received a request from the US Capitol Police for additional DC National Guard forces, but a decision has not been made whether to send resources… —@barbarastarrcnn reports — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) January 6, 2021

3:19 P.M.

Photo of Senate right now. ‘Where’s Pence, show yourself!’ protester shouts pic.twitter.com/xGVKMnsf3T — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

3:18 P.M.

Violence in any form is unacceptable. NO one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation. Violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable. We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) January 6, 2021

3:14 P.M.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

3:13 P.M.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

3:12 P.M.

Incredible Getty photos from inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/IN2rRcsOg5 — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021

3:11 P.M.

Photo from inside the House chamber by @AP pic.twitter.com/rRlcRbBwYl — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) January 6, 2021

3:10 P.M.

Guns drawn inside the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/Ddc1xYBp1t — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 6, 2021

3:09 P.M.

I’ve just learned the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is closed right now and Sec. Brad Raffensperger has been evacuated for safety. @FOX5Atlanta — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) January 6, 2021

3:08 P.M.

Kevin McCarthy has called into Fox: “This is so un-American. …Anyone involved in this, if you’re hearing me, hear me loud and clear – this is not the American way. This is not protected by the First Amendment. This must stop now.” — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) January 6, 2021

3:06 P.M.

MSNBC just showed video of a bloodied woman on a stretcher being taken from the Capitol (I won’t show the video but here’s a still) pic.twitter.com/uVM8Kb0emN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

3:06 P.M.

Secret Service and Federal Protective Services are responding to the U.S. Capitol to assist U.S. Capitol Police. — Diane Macedo (@dianermacedo) January 6, 2021

3:05 P.M.

Police detain protesters outside the House chamber. pic.twitter.com/sP8suhZVcJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

3:03 P.M.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

2:59 P.M.

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

2:58 P.M.

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

2:51 P.M.

NEW >> National Guard will be arriving at the Capitol shortly to control the situation, DC government confirms. Protesters are calling this “STORMING OF THE BASTILLE” #breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 6, 2021

2:50 P.M.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

2:49 P.M.

People are smashing glass in the doors to the House chamber. Police have guns drawn and aimed at the door — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) January 6, 2021

2:48 P.M.

Confirming other reports: @SpeakerPelosi has requested National Guard troops to clear and secure the Capitol via request from the Capitol Police Board.

A D.C. government official tells me troops are on the way. — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 6, 2021

2:47 P.M.

Crowd now trying to break down doors to House chamber! — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 6, 2021

2:46 P.M.

NOW: lawmakers are being told to wear gas masks amid violence and tear gas being used in the #Capitol Rotunda Fox News has learned @VP #Pence has been rushed out of the chamber The Senate & House are now in recess amid protests #certification of the #ElectoralCollege — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 6, 2021

2:45 P.M.

This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 6, 2021

2:44 P.M.

HOLY: TEAR gas has been used in the Rotunda. Members are being told get gas masks under their seats. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 6, 2021

2:42 P.M.

Senators are being evacuated as protesters seeking to overturn an American election for Trump breach the Capitol building pic.twitter.com/h74xfhejBk — Luke Broadwater ☀️ (@lukebroadwater) January 6, 2021

2:40 P.M.

Demonstrators are in National Statuary Hall — a chamber in the United States Capitol. pic.twitter.com/pkpEk0CKmz — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 6, 2021

2:39 P.M.

“This is continuing to escalate here”: @krisvancleave reports as thousands of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol. Tear gas is being used on the inaugural steps where Joe Biden is set to be sworn in two weeks from today https://t.co/wTKxzqAo9U pic.twitter.com/MeEzVBzzsQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

2:38 P.M.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

2:34 P.M.

Message to people inside the Capitol: “Lock all doors if able. If unable, seek shelter or concealment. Remain calm and await further directions. I repeat… security threats security threats security threats inside the US Capitol” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2021

2:33 P.M.

BREAKING: DC Mayor Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. ET; essential workers are not included in the curfew if they are engaged in essential functions. — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

2:30 P.M.

United States Capitol Police saved my life. Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period. We can passionately protest without being violent. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2021

2:26 P.M. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about Trump supporters storming Capitol: “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

2:25 P.M. Vice President Mike Pence has been ushered out of Senate.

2:24 P.M.

LATEST: All U.S. Capitol buildings have now gone into lockdown https://t.co/laTpmzNC4M pic.twitter.com/g78oqJumci — Bloomberg (@business) January 6, 2021

2:19 P.M.

Video of Capitol breakin. Trump protesters are demanding to see senators pic.twitter.com/w7jTNYAedd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

2:16 P.M.

Protestors have entered the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dzaDGn5MoC — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021

1:53 P.M.

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong. This is not who we are. pic.twitter.com/sRUMJleIEn — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 6, 2021

1:46 P.M.

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

