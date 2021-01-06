http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Xd51DFKlhpg/

The U.S. Capitol has descended into chaos as Trump supporters at the March to Save America clashed with police.

Several crowds stormed barricades outside Congress, where lawmakers are convening to vote on the certification of the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election. The Library of Congress has been evacuated amid violent clashes.

All times Eastern.

2:24 P.M.

LATEST: All U.S. Capitol buildings have now gone into lockdown https://t.co/laTpmzNC4M pic.twitter.com/g78oqJumci — Bloomberg (@business) January 6, 2021

2:19 P.M.

Video of Capitol breakin. Trump protesters are demanding to see senators pic.twitter.com/w7jTNYAedd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

1:53 P.M.

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong. This is not who we are. pic.twitter.com/sRUMJleIEn — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 6, 2021

1:46 P.M.

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

