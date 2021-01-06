http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Xd51DFKlhpg/

The U.S. Capitol has descended into chaos as Trump supporters at the March to Save America clashed with police.

Several crowds stormed barricades outside Congress, where lawmakers are convening to vote on the certification of the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election. The Library of Congress has been evacuated amid violent clashes.

Follow Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

2:24 P.M.

2:19 P.M.

1:53 P.M.

1:46 P.M.

