President Trump announced he will be speaking at 11am Eastern near the Ellipse:

I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS! pic.twitter.com/k4blXESc0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

Here is a map of the location (thanks to Conservative Treehouse):

Here are the roads that will be blocked today:

God save America today.

