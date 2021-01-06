https://www.dailywire.com/news/loeffler-changes-certification-stance-after-capitol-building-swarmed

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) walked back her support for contesting the Electoral College certification in the Senate on Wednesday evening, explaining that she could no longer support doing so after anti-certification rioters stormed the Capitol building.

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes,” said Loeffler on the Senate floor on Wednesday evening. “However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now, in good conscience, object to the certification of these electors.”

“The violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect: The sanctity of the American Democratic process,” argued Loeffler.

Loeffler said that she still believed there were too many “last-minute changes” and irregularities, but that there could be no excuse for what “took place in these chambers today, and I pray that America never suffers such a dark day again.”

Earlier this week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger (R) said that President Donald Trump was “just plain wrong” about election irregularities, and that the president was relying on bad data. The Georgia Secretary of State has described fighting election-related misinformation as “rumor whack-a-mole,” reports WJCL.

Gabriel Sterling, the Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, held a press conference on Monday in which he dissected alleged election misinformation. He covered various theories in the press conference, including a State Farm Arena theory, a “multiple-scanning” theory, and a claim that 2,056 felons voted in the election (Sterling explained why the number could only be as high as 74, and that the real number would “be lower than that” once they investigate every potential case of a felon voting). His full press conference, and explanation of the above claims as well as many others, can be viewed here.

In her Senate speech, Loeffler called on the body to focus on “protecting the integrity of our elections” and restoring the faith in the Democratic process: “There can be no disagreement that upholding Democracy is the only path to preserving our Republic.”

Earlier in the day, after federal lawmakers were evacuated from the House and Senate chambers, Loeffler tweeted: “Violence is abhorrent and I strongly condemn today’s attacks on our Capitol. We must stand united as one nation under God. I’m grateful for our brave men and women of law enforcement. May God bless America.”

