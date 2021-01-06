https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/loeffler-says-will-no-longer-object-counting-electoral-college-votes-joe-biden-video/

Ousted Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler on Wednesday night said she will no longer object to counting Electoral College votes.

Loeffler proudly announced last night that she would back President Trump and object to Georgia’s electors for Joe Biden.

But after she lost her senate seat and the going got tough, Loeffler backed out.

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object,” Loeffler said Wednesday night after Congress convened to finish the certification of the 2020 election.

BREAKING: Sen. Kelly Loeffler: “When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object.” pic.twitter.com/IBxqsasylN — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2021

