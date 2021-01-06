https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-stands-tall/

Gaetz refused to back down from his objection to the Electoral College certification…

“President Trump explicitly called for demonstrations and protests to be peaceful. You can moan and groan but he was far more explicit than some of the BLM and violent rioters were this summer when we saw violence sweep across this nation.”