In a shocking statement on Fox News, CPAC’s Matt Schlapp suggested on live TV that the unarmed 16-year-old girl who was shot by Capitol police during Wednesday’s protest may have “deserved it.”

The young unarmed girl was behind a closed and locked door when the officer shot through the window and struck her in the neck and killed her.

“I understand there’s a 16-year-old young woman who was shot. Now maybe she was doing terrible things and deserved to be shot,” Schlapp said. “We’re the party that talks about law and order and respecting cops.”

Matt Schlapp: “I understand there’s a 16-year-old young woman who was shot. Now maybe she was doing terrible things and deserved to be shot … we’re the party that talks about law and order and respecting cops.” pic.twitter.com/UxMY8WUeDM — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) January 6, 2021

The Gateway Pundit has not yet independently verified her name or age.

Footage of the girl’s horrific death was posted all over social media by shocked witnesses.

NBC reports that the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol today has died pic.twitter.com/OoIk39WWzn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

A witness described what happened after leaving the building.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO This guy was next to the woman shot and killed in cold blood by Capitol Hill Police. Could’ve been anyone, completely unacceptable!!! pic.twitter.com/dk0AneW3B9 — Assistant Groyper (@AsstGroyper) January 6, 2021

The woman appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber. Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons. They opened fired and shot her.

WARNING… THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE EXTREMELY GRAPHIC AND HARD TO WATCH:

Washington DC Capitol Police executed a Trump supporter today who was at the Capitol protesting peacefully.pic.twitter.com/SeomSQsiga — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 6, 2021

Holy Shit! here is the video of cops shooting and what looks like killing a Trump-supporting woman inside of the capitol #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/wVjg7g1mav — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 6, 2021

The woman was wheeled out on a stretcher, completely covered in blood.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

