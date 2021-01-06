https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wow-cpacs-matt-schlapp-suggests-unarmed-16-year-old-trump-supporter-may-deserved-shot-dead-capitol-police-video/

In a shocking statement on Fox News, CPAC’s Matt Schlapp suggested on live TV that the unarmed 16-year-old girl who was shot by Capitol police during Wednesday’s protest may have “deserved it.”

The young unarmed girl was behind a closed and locked door when the officer shot through the window and struck her in the neck and killed her.

“I understand there’s a 16-year-old young woman who was shot. Now maybe she was doing terrible things and deserved to be shot,” Schlapp said. “We’re the party that talks about law and order and respecting cops.”

The Gateway Pundit has not yet independently verified her name or age.

Footage of the girl’s horrific death was posted all over social media by shocked witnesses.

A witness described what happened after leaving the building.

The woman appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber. Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons. They opened fired and shot her.

WARNING… THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE EXTREMELY GRAPHIC AND HARD TO WATCH:

The woman was wheeled out on a stretcher, completely covered in blood.

