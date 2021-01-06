https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mcconnell-eases-up-on-senators-who-plan-to-object/
About The Author
Related Posts
Hey Biden, shove that unity candle up your ***…
November 26, 2020
DNI Ratcliffe — We can’t declassify all of Russiagate’s secrets…
December 5, 2020
UPDATE — Sidney Powell ‘Kraken’ lawsuit dismissed in federal court…
December 7, 2020
Jordan Peterson’s new book…
November 27, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy