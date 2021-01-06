https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/mcenany-says-trump-administration-condemns-violence-occurred?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered a statement in the White House briefing room on Thursday, saying that President Trump and the administration condemn the violence that occurred on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

“I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House: Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it, the president and this administration, in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said in the statement.

“Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence that we have seen. We are one American people under God.”

[embedded content]

