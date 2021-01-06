https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/mike-pence-sends-donations-plea-help-stand-trump-stabs-trump-stolen-election/

Vice President Mike Pence released a statement ahead of the certification of the Electoral College.

Pence rebuffed President Trump’s call to reject Biden’s electors.

President Trump on Wednesday during his speech in DC repeatedly called on Vice President Mike Pence to due his duty and defer the certification of Biden votes in contested states back to the state legislatures.

Pence folded like a lawn chair.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

But before he shafting Trump Pence sent out a desperate donation plea to “Stand with Trump” as he stabbed Trump in the back over the stolen election.

