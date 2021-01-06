https://www.theblaze.com/news/mlk-jr-niece-slams-kamala-harris

Alveda King, niece of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., blasted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for reportedly plagiarizing King’s uncle.

What’s a brief history here?

In a recent Elle profile, Harris

retold a story that she said took place during her childhood.

A portion of the profile said:

Senator Kamala Harris started her life’s work young. She laughs from her gut, the way you would with family, as she remembers being wheeled through an Oakland, California, civil rights march in a stroller with no straps with her parents and her uncle. At some point, she fell from the stroller (few safety regulations existed for children’s equipment back then), and the adults, caught up in the rapture of protest, just kept on marching. By the time they noticed little Kamala was gone and doubled back, she was understandably upset. “My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing,” Harris says, “and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.'”

Social media users took Harris to task over the eerie similarities to an essay the late civil rights icon himself wrote for Playboy in 1965:

I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother. “What do you want?” the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, “Fee-dom.” She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful! Many times when I have been in sorely trying situations, the memory of that little one has come into my mind, and has buoyed me.

What are the details?

Speaking with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, King said that Harris is nothing like King’s late uncle.

“Kamala knows that her worldview is totally different than the worldview of Martin Luther King Jr., so it’s a big stretch for her to compare herself or to sound like him or to use some of his analogies,” she said.

King continued, “For instance, Kamala believes that it’s OK to abort babies up to nine months. And if you meant to abort the baby and the baby lives, then let the baby die. Martin Luther King Jr. served the public. He did not kill the public, and that would include babies in the womb.”

“He said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ So she’s nothing like Martin Luther King Jr., but she still — there she is, playing on those emotions again.”

