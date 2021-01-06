https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/election-fraud-32400-votes-removed-senator-perdues-vote-tally-live-tv/

Not only last night did CNN and ABC News show 5,000 votes removed from David Perdue in the Georgia senate race, now we have evidence of 32,400 votes being removed from Perdue earlier in the evening as well.

Perdue’s vote tally went from 2,130,535 down to 2,125,535.

5000 votes disappeared for Purdue ? Happened Live pic.twitter.com/WhKxP0kgjK — Co Ved NINE TEEN (@Antifearmnger) January 6, 2021

The vote count total change came on CNN after a black box appeared over tally.

Perdue’s Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff’s tally did not change.

Now we have evidence earlier in the evening where 32,400 ballots were removed from the Perdue column:

GEORGIA🚨 They still haven’t explained negative votes because the explanation is fraud. 32,400 votes taken from David Perdue live. 774,723 – 742,323 = 32,400🔻 pic.twitter.com/uqD4LFQJXI — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 6, 2021

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier Tuesday evening, Democrat-leaning Georgia county called it quits for the night with thousands of vote yet to be counted as the two Republican U.S. Senate candidates held on to slim leads after being behind the Democrats most of the evening after polls closed.

These vote drops were reported in the November 2020 election as well. They are not normal. People don’t go back into a polling place and decide not to vote for someone. These vote drops are enabled through voting machines developed to steal elections.

“Looks like they are setting up a big ‘voter dump’ against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?” President Donald Trump tweeted just before 10:30 p.m.

