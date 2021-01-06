https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/breast-cancer-patients-satisfied-going-flat-mastectomy/

(STUDY FINDS) — A mastectomy can be a life-changing decision for women dealing with or at high-risk for breast cancer. While many women opt for breast reconstruction, a new study finds more women are “going flat” after surgery. Researchers from UCLA say although most of these women are happy with their choice, nearly a quarter feel unsupported by one important person — their own doctor.

A team from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center surveyed 931 women who had a unilateral or bilateral mastectomy and opted not to have breast mound reconstruction. Researchers wanted to see why some patients choose to forgo the cosmetic procedure. They also examined how much information women received about their post-surgical options.

The results reveal 74 percent of mastectomy who go flat express satisfaction with the choice. Another 22 percent of the poll however, say they experienced “flat denial” during the medical process. This term refers to doctors not initially offering a mastectomy, the surgeon not supporting the patient’s decision, or a surgeon intentionally leaving additional skin in the area in case the patient “changes her mind.”

