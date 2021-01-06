https://babylonbee.com/news/mostly-peaceful-protestors-breach-us-capitol/

7.2kShares 5.6k Share

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a mostly peaceful demonstration that was very peaceful, some peace-loving and very non-violent protestors stormed the Capitol building in Washington D.C. and attempted to occupy it in support of Trump.

Trump asked the demonstrators to tone down the wanton peacefulness so it wouldn’t get too out of hand ahead of his planned rally.

All the mostly peaceful demonstrators mostly ignored Trump’s pleas because that’s how much they love peacefulness.

After shuffling around the Capitol building for a few hours, they eventually filed out since they were unsure of what to do next.

Previous Article Georgia Voter Super Excited About Being Represented By The Preferred Candidates Of California Political Donors

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

