National security adviser Robert O’Brien is expected to resign Thursday from his post, a senior administration official tells Just the News.

Several administration officials have already resigned in the aftermath of Pro-Trump demonstrators Wednesday forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol Building. Trump critics have blamed the president for inciting the deadly breech that followed a rally outside the White House at which Trump spoke.

On Wednesday, after the breach that started at about 2 p.m. and continued until about nightfall, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger resigned. And Stephanie Grisham, press secretary and chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump announced that she was leaving her post, effective immediately.

Grisham is also a former White House communications director and press secretary.

Several other top administration officials also reportedly plan to resign before Trump leaves office Jan. 20.

