Mike Pence reportedly told President Donald Trump during their weekly lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to overturn November’s presidential election results, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Trump has been pressuring Pence publicly to use his role on Wednesday as he presides over a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes that handed the win to Democrat Joe Biden.

“The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” Trump wrote on Twitter, after having told a crowd of Georgia voters Monday night he was hoping Pence would “come through” on Wednesday.”

“Because if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much,” Trump added with a laugh.

U.S. states have already certified the results, and Pence’s role on Wednesday as president of the Senate is to “open all the Certificates,” in the presence of the House and the Senate, the U.S. Constitution says.

Trump has suggested Pence could do more than that.

