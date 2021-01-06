http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jJzj8Ap1dyo/

A pipe bomb was reportedly found and successfully detonated by a bomb squad at the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the New York Times reports.

A developing report by the Times states that both the RNC and Democrat National Committee (DNC) headquarters were evacuated after a pipe bomb was found at the RNC offices. Likewise, a suspicious package was discovered at the DNC offices as well.

The Times reports:

An explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package on Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the discoveries. The device that was found at the R.N.C. was a pipe bomb that was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, according to an official for the R.N.C. … The R.N.C. and D.N.C. are headquartered just a few blocks away from the U.S. Capitol, which Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed on Wednesday afternoon soon as Congress had gathered to certify President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory and shortly after the president addressed the crowd near the White House.

The report comes as supporters of President Trump stormed the United States Capitol to protest the Congressional electoral college vote to certify the 2020 presidential election results for President-Elect Joe Biden.

Before storming the Capitol, supporters gathered near the White House where Trump spoke and urged Republicans to object to the election certification.

