OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:30 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

A near-car accident ended in gunfire as an Austin police officer was forced to confront an armed suspect while off-duty.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the altercation began when 27-year-old Alexander Gonzalez abruptly cut off the officer. He then pulled up alongside the officer and pointed a gun.

“We did locate a firearm with this vehicle,” Manley said. “And again, as our initial officer stated, the driver pointed a firearm at him and there is a firearm that was located here on the scene.”

According to reports, the off-duty officer called 911 and continued to follow Gonzalez’s vehicle until the suspect pulled over in a suburban neighborhood. As back-up arrived, Gonzalez reportedly exited his vehicle and stood by the driver’s side. He then attempted to reach for his weapon.

The suspect was given multiple commands to stop and to put his hands up, but he did not comply. The officer then fired shots.

While all of the officers at the scene were uninjured, Gonzalez was shot and killed. A 33-year-old woman– who was also in the vehicle– was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, authorities found a baby in the car. Fortunately, the baby was not shot or injured and officials are working to establish housing arrangements.

The suspect’s motives remain unclear and Austin officials said investigations are ongoing.

