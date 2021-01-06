https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/532840-ossoff-widens-lead-in-georgia-race-still-too-close-to-call

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff‘s lead over Republican David PerdueDavid PerdueThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE in the state’s general election runoff grew early Wednesday, but remained too close to call.

According to The Associated Press, Ossoff led Perdue, whose term in Senate ended on Sunday, by just over 16,000 votes, well within the 0.5 percent margin that triggers an automatic state-run recount of the votes.

Ossoff, a 33-year-old media producer, would become the youngest member of the U.S. Senate if elected, and his victory would guarantee a Democratic Senate majority for at least the first two years of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE‘s presidency. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D), who challenged Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority MORE (R-Ga.) in Tuesday’s runoffs, was declared the winner of that race late Tuesday evening.

“We were told that we couldn’t win this election, but tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible,” Warnock told his supporters in a victory message Tuesday night.

Perdue was forced off the campaign trail in the waning days of the race due to COVID-19 exposure.

The contest drew national attention due to President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE‘s unproven claims of widespread election fraud in states in which he was defeated in November, including Georgia.

Experts worried that Trump’s arguments of fraud and corruption surrounding Georgia’s voting system would suppress Republican turnout, while state election officials said in the days leading up to the runoffs that they expected historic turnout for a non-presidential election year.

