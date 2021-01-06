https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/64-million-americans-agree-congress-2020-ballots-forensically-scanned-state-legislatures-address-fraud-join-one-click/

Now more than 64 million Americans have made this request!

Click on this link here and send an email to all the politicians in America related to overturning Biden’s theft of the 2020 election.

We ask you to encourage the swing state leadership to decertify any EC votes for Joe Biden and award their votes to President Trump due to massive election fraud in these states in the 2020 election (just like Wisconsin announced yesterday).

Encourage them to have their results forensically scanned!

All politicians should be on board with this if they want truth and integrity in our elections.

If the results show that Joe Biden won without jamming millions of fraudulent votes into the 2020 election, then so be it. But right now more than half of America believes the 2020 election was stolen due to fraudulent ballots being included in the current results sanctioned by the swing state governors and Secretaries of State.

We reported previously that a review of the ballots in the swing states will prove whether the ballots are legitimate or fraudulent:

Here is the video from Pulitzer who says he can review millions of ballots in a day. This won’t take long but it will be thorough:

Please log into this site FreeRoots Scan the Ballots and follow the instructions to have your voice heard. Let US politicians know exactly what we want!

