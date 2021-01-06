https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-calls-pence-invoke-25th-amendment-if-not-house-will-seek-impeachment?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump or the House will seek impeachment.

Protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday after appearing at a “Stop the Steal” rally where Trump delivered remarks.

Pelosi said Trump should be removed from office for “instigating” the “seditious act” at the U.S. Capitol.

“If the vice president and the cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” she said at a news conference. “By inciting sedition like he did yesterday, he must be removed from office.”

She referred to the protestors as “terrorists” and “Trump thugs.”

Pelosi told reporters the “most immediate route” for removal would be Pence taking action but her members are “very much interested” in pursing impeachment.

“The president must be held accountable,” she said. “He must be contained.”

House Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also said on Thursday that Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment.

Pelosi also called for the resignation of Steven Sund, chief of the Capitol Police, due to his handling of the violent protest at the Capitol building yesterday.

Congress certified Joe Biden’s Electoral College win on Thursday. Trump has less than two weeks left in office.

