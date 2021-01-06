https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1346905425543917573
About The Author
Related Posts
FAKE SCIENCE: Pediatricians Recommend Face Diapers to Children While Playing Sports
December 8, 2020
Larry Elder: Race Politics Are Based on a False Narrative
November 27, 2020
GASLIGHTING: Democrat Memo Declares ‘Rise of White Christian Nationalism Is a National Security Threat’
December 20, 2020
I Hate Masks T-Shirt — On Sale Now at The Liberty Daily Store
December 31, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy