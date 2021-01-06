https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532969-pelosis-office-vandalized-after-pro-trump-rioters-storm-capitol

Supporters of President TrumpDonald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE vandalized Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP Rep. Kevin Brady tests positive for COVID-19 Pelosi names House Democratic leaders for Electoral College debate On The Money: Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs | Seven states sue regulator over ‘true lender’ rule on interest rates | 2021 deficit on track to reach .3 trillion MORE‘s (D-Calif.) office Wednesday after storming the Capitol in protest of the certification of the Electoral College results.

A member of the mob was photographed sitting at a desk in Pelosi’s suite of offices, an American flag draped on a desk behind him.

Rioters flipped over tables and tore down photographs from the walls, according to The New York Times.

The scene came amid unprecedented chaos on Capitol Hill as supporters of the outgoing president forced their way into the building, disrupting the debates over the certification of Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE‘s Electoral College victory and forcing lawmakers and Vice President Pence to be evacuated to safety.

Multiple outlets reported at least one person had been shot amid the ongoing violence.

Pelosi joined Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerJoy Behar spars with Meghan McCain: ‘I did not miss you’ while you were on maternity leave COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform Ocasio-Cortez on challenging Schumer: ‘I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress’ MORE (N.Y.) in calling on Trump to demand protesters to leave the Capitol.

Republicans, including staunch Trump allies like Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzAre Republicans tilting at windmills with their electoral challenge? More than 170 top business executives urge Congress to certify Biden’s win Trump election fight puts Pence in no-win situation MORE (Texas), Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonTrump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders Trump raises pressure on Pence, incorrectly stating he could throw out electors The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Georgia election day is finally here; Trump hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ to overturn results MORE (Ark.) and Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders Republican infighting on election intensifies COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform MORE (Fla.) also urged an end to the chaos.

Trump tweeted for supporters to be “peaceful” amid the violence, but did not call for them to leave the Capitol.

