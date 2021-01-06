https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pence-stabbed-betrayed-general-flynn-2017-today-betrayed-president-trump-america/

Earlier today we said Vice President Mike Pence would end the day in history branded as a hero or a traitor to his country. We now know that answer.

This afternoon while the President was speaking to a million patriots in the Capital, VP Pence released his memo explaining why he was overlooking the corruption and election fraud which ended up stealing the election from President Trump, his boss, and the American people:

Pence is good at stabbing Americans in the back. He began his quest early into the Trump Administration, when he colluded with the Deep State in finagling the resignation of General Michael Flynn. Pence was right in the middle of the entire made up event to get rid of General Flynn:

Pence for some reason filled his staff with people who hated President Trump:

Pence was given the opportunity to lead the country during the China coronavirus crisis. How did this go America? Are there any freedoms Pence and corrupt politicians did not infringe upon? Pence and Dr Fauci have been leading America off a cliff ever since:

Now today, as a grand finale, Vice President Pence stabs America and President Trump in the back and validates the most grotesque and corrupt election in world history. He steals this from the rightful winners, President Trump and the American people.

Mike Pence will never be forgotten.



