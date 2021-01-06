https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pence-didnt-courage-protect-country-president-trump-tears-mike-pence-patriots-storm-capitol-building/

President Trump blasted Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday afternoon.

Pence rebuffed President Trump’s call to reject Biden’s electors.

“It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said.

The President ripped into Pence for not having the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and Constitution.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” Trump said.

All hell broke loose after patriots stormed the Capitol building.

Pence and other lawmakers were rushed out of the gallery.

Patriots have entered the Capitol building.

WATCH:

Protesters are now inside the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/BpN7FvMpJ3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2021

