https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/pence-pelosi-levin-romney-speak-capitol-protest/

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

Here are a number of voices addressing the protesters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif:

TRENDING: Report: 400 ex-intel officers investigating 2020 election

Vice President Pence:

Alyssa Farah, former communications official in the Trump administration:

Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway:

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah:

Commentator Mark Levin:

Gov. Mike DeWine:

NBC reporting an IED was found on Capitol Hill grounds:

A video report from CNBC also said the Republican Party’s headquarters offices also were targeted:

Joe Biden went on television to criticize President Trump for inciting violence.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...