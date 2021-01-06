https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/01/06/pipe-bomb-found-rnc-dnc-also-evacuated/

In addition to all of the other chaos happening in DC today, a pipe bomb was found and detonated at the RNC, just blocks from the Capitol.

An explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package on Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the discoveries. The device that was found at the R.N.C. was a pipe bomb that was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, according to an official for the R.N.C.

The Federalist spoke to “a party official” at the RNC who said the bomb was left in the back of the building.

Also today, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted that she had to evacuate her office because of a reported pipe bomb nearby.

I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans. (2/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

She also tweeted:

Domestic terrorists will not stop democracy. — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

Reporter Jim Sciutto said two pipe bombs had been found, one at the RNC and one at the capitol that may be the one Rep. Luria was referring to:

Domestic terrorism: At least two suspected pipe bombs have been rendered safe by law enforcement, one at a building that houses RNC offices and one in the US Capitol complex, a federal law enforcement official tells CNN — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 6, 2021

A CNN reporter said law enforcement confirmed there were three devices in all, including the one at the DNC:

A law enforcement source has confirmed to CNN that pipe bombs were found at the headquarters for the DNC, RNC and grounds of the United States Capitol. All of the devices were safely detonated by the police, the source tells @evanperez. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 6, 2021

It sounds as if someone targeted all three sites. The obvious question is who brought the bombs and what did they intend to do. I don’t want to guess because falsely attributing domestic terrorism to people is one of the worst things you can do. But this needs to be investigated and the people responsible should be facing serious federal charges. Whoever it was, this appears to meet the definition of terrorism, i.e. political violence designed to frighten people.

