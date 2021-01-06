https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/01/06/pipe-bomb-found-rnc-dnc-also-evacuated/

In addition to all of the other chaos happening in DC today, a pipe bomb was found and detonated at the RNC, just blocks from the Capitol.

An explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package on Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the discoveries.

The device that was found at the R.N.C. was a pipe bomb that was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, according to an official for the R.N.C.

The Federalist spoke to “a party official” at the RNC who said the bomb was left in the back of the building.

Also today, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted that she had to evacuate her office because of a reported pipe bomb nearby.

She also tweeted:

Reporter Jim Sciutto said two pipe bombs had been found, one at the RNC and one at the capitol that may be the one Rep. Luria was referring to:

A CNN reporter said law enforcement confirmed there were three devices in all, including the one at the DNC:

It sounds as if someone targeted all three sites. The obvious question is who brought the bombs and what did they intend to do. I don’t want to guess because falsely attributing domestic terrorism to people is one of the worst things you can do. But this needs to be investigated and the people responsible should be facing serious federal charges. Whoever it was, this appears to meet the definition of terrorism, i.e. political violence designed to frighten people.

