https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/police-deploy-tear-gas-flash-bangs-push-back-trump-supporters-capitol-building-videos/

Police used tear gas and flash bangs to push back Trump supporters at the Capitol building.

The crowd retreated after being flooded with tear gas.

WATCH:

Police push back rioters breaching the Capital with tear gas. pic.twitter.com/RawIyq4asl — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) January 6, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

Trump supporters used a metal barricade to try to break open a Capitol building door.

Police deployed tear gas through the door to push back the mob.

WATCH:

Rioter uses a metal barricade to try to break open a Capitol building door. pic.twitter.com/54XJR51g0R — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

