https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/police-deploy-tear-gas-flash-bangs-push-back-trump-supporters-capitol-building-videos/
Police used tear gas and flash bangs to push back Trump supporters at the Capitol building.
The crowd retreated after being flooded with tear gas.
Advertisement – story continues below
WATCH:
Police push back rioters breaching the Capital with tear gas. pic.twitter.com/RawIyq4asl
— Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) January 6, 2021
TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors
Trump supporters used a metal barricade to try to break open a Capitol building door.
Advertisement – story continues below
Police deployed tear gas through the door to push back the mob.
WATCH:
Rioter uses a metal barricade to try to break open a Capitol building door. pic.twitter.com/54XJR51g0R
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021