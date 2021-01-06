https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/police-seize-guns-black-panther-threatening-state-officials/

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

Officials seized firearms owned by a Denver, Colorado, man under the state’s red flag gun law after reports of his plans to kill public officials were revealed, a local NBC affiliate reported Tuesday.

Bryce Shelby, 28, a self-identified member of the Black Panther Party, posted violent and threatening content to social media and sought out membership with a nationalist paramilitary organization, according to court records reported by 9 News Denver. Shelby allegedly plotted to kill Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the records said.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) filed a petition for an extreme risk protection order against Shelby on Nov. 3, 2020, according to 9 News. The Denver Probate Court approved an order requiring Shelby to surrender his firearms or risk seizure on Nov. 12.

Denver man’s guns seized after alleged plot to kill Colorado attorney general, court records show https://t.co/1elHaakuKL via @ShellyBradbury — Chris Michael Paul (@otherchrispaul) January 5, 2021

The DPD confirmed the seizure of Shelby’s firearms Tuesday, News 9 reported.

Shelby allegedly told an undercover FBI agent what he was planning on shooting Weiser and that he didn’t mind having “blood on his hands,” while authorities were investigating him, News 9 reported. Shelby reportedly “scoped out” Weiser’s residence several times and told the agent he also wanted to kill Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and both cities’ police chiefs.

Shelby was allegedly seen in possession of two firearms he transported in his vehicle and carried to protests in Aurora and Denver, according to News 9. The firearms were AR-15 and SKS/AK style rifles, but one of the guns described as a “ghost gun” because it did not have a serial number.

Shelby was ordered to surrender his firearms after the court ruled he posed a significant risk to himself or others, News 9 reported. The order is in effect until November 2021.

The Colorado legislature passed the Extreme Risk Protection Order law, also referred to as the red flag law, in 2019, which allows law enforcement to petition courts to seize guns from individuals who are deemed a threat to their family or themselves.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

