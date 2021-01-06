https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-nearly-half-all-voters-believe-public-health-officials-have?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly 50% of U.S. voters believe public health officials have offered misleading information on the coronavirus pandemic over the last year, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said that public health leaders have “misrepresented the data” on the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020. Just 34% said health officials have “reported the true facts” on the issue.

The remaining 18% were unsure one way or the other.

Official study and management of the COVID-19 pandemic has generated massive amounts of epidemiological data such as transmission rates, death rates, and other virological information. Many analysts and commentators have argued that public officials have offered misleading interpretations of these data over the course of the public health crisis.

