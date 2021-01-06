https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/possibly-fatally-injured-man-pulled-capitol-chaos-police-barricade-used-stretcher/

Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte has posted a video of men in MAGA hats helping emergency responders pull a man who appeared to be fatally injured from the chaos at the US Capitol.

A police barricade was used as a stretcher to attempt to get him to safety.

“Men wearing MAGA hats helped emergency personnel pull a dying man from the chaos. That’s not a stretcher, this is a police barricade. There are a couple dozen bad guys getting violent, and 100s of thousands of good guys just trying to be heard. The media wants to erase good guys,” Bexte wrote.

Men wearing MAGA hats helped emergency personnel pull a dying man from the chaos. That’s not a stretcher, this is a police barricade. There are a couple dozen bad guys getting violent, and 100s of thousands of good guys just trying to be heard. The media wants to erase good guys. pic.twitter.com/uEw7TTMN3N — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 6, 2021

A young female Trump supporter was also shot by police inside the Capitol Building as people attempted to gain access to the Senate floor. There are reports from the scene that the injury may have been fatal.

The moment of the shooting, as well as the aftermath, were captured on video.

The woman appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber. Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons.

A witness described what happened after leaving the building.

We must warn you that the following videos are extremely graphic and distressing.

Holy Shit! here is the video of cops shooting and what looks like killing a Trump-supporting woman inside of the capitol #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/wVjg7g1mav — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 6, 2021

The woman was wheeled out on a stretcher, completely covered in blood.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

Her condition is not yet known.

The Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as they become available, both about the woman’s condition and the ongoing situation at the Capitol.

