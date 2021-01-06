https://nationalfile.com/video-trump-calls-biden-vote-dumps-explosions-of-bullst-crowd-chants-bullst-in-unison/

President Donald Trump did not mince words during his speech at the Stop The Steal rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, excoriating late-night ballot dumps for Joe Biden in key battleground states on Election Night as “explosions of bulls**t,” prompting the massive crowd to launch into chants of “Bulls**t! Bulls**t! Bulls**t!”

“That election, our election, was over at ten o’clock in the evening,” President Trump said. “We’re leading Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, wherever, by hundreds of thousands of votes. And then late in the evening or early in the morning, boom, these explosions of bulls**t, and then all of a sudden -”

The President was met with a cacophony of uproarious applause for his blunt assessment of the situation. The crowd then began chanting “Bulls**t! Bulls**t! Bulls**t!”

#TRUMP: “Explosions of BULLSHIT”!

Is how Trump described the counting of votes. Crowd chants “bull-shit!” 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/gjQwg21Qqk — Thato (@still_Thato) January 6, 2021

The President went on to provide a comprehensive and exhaustive list of instances of voter fraud and electoral anomalies, and referenced the role Vice President Mike Pence could play in securing a free and fair election.

Via National File:

Speaking of a member of his legal team, President Trump said “John is one of the most brilliant lawyers in the country, and he looked at this and said, ‘What an absolute disgrace that this could be happening to our Constitution.’” “Then he looked at Mike Pence, and I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so, I hope so. Because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.” President Trump added, “All he has to do.” “This is from the number one or certainly one of the top Constitutional lawyers in our country. [Pence] has the absolute right to do it. He’s supposed to protect our country, support our country, support our Constitution, and protect our Constitution. States want to revote.”

President Trump went on to conclude his speech with a words of thanks for supporters and the farewell, ‘God bless you, and God bless America!”

