President Trump is calling for peace reminding Americans who voted for him that “WE are the party of law and order”.

President Trump sent out the following tweet after the events that occurred at the capital today:

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The President also tweeted and asked Americans to support “Capital Police and Law Enforcement”:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The Democrats will attempt to label all Americans who voted for President Trump violent while they ignore BLM and Antifa violence. They will use this to implement more measures to take away American’s freedom. This is not good.

