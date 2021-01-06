https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-calls-peace-tells-supporters-go-home-twitter-limits-distribution-video/

President Trump released a video statement Wednesday afternoon calling for peace and for his supporters to go home after they stormed the Capitol Building earlier in the day to disrupt the joint session of Congress that was meeting to certify the votes of the Electoral College for president in favor of Joe Biden.

Twitter blocked distribution of the video claiming it was a risk for provoking violence, not allowing comments, likes, bookmarks or retweets. Only quote tweets are currently being allowed. Even so, the video has over six million views in less than twenty minutes of being posted at 4:17 p.m. EST.

Twitter added a warning stating, “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us–from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see they way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home. And go home in peace.”

Transcribed by TGP.

Trump had earlier tweeted statements on the protests that were not limited by Twitter.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Twitter placed the same warning and limits on an earlier tweet by Trump about Vice President Mike Pence, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

