https://thescoop.us/president-trump-tweets-stay-peaceful-as-thousands-of-patriotic-peaceful-protesters-storm-the-us-capitol/

President Trump just tweeted this:

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

President Trump’s tweet comes in response to breaking news that hundreds, if not thousands of Trump supporting Peaceful Protesters have stormed the US Capitol building.

Congress has been forced to suspend its debate over the results of the Electoral College.

CLICK below to watch a LIVE feed of the situation in DC:

