The Twitter account for Pro Football Talk, which is believed to be used also the personal Twitter of PFT writer and NBC Sunday Night Football contributor Mike Florio, blasted President Trump on Wednesday as a “clear and present threat to national security.”

PFT wrote:

The leader of our country is a clear and present threat to national security. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

Though, that was far from PFT’s first non-sports post of the day. As reports of protesters storming barricades and battling with police on and inside the U.S. Capitol grounds, the account informed its followers that “this,” referring to the unrest at the Capitol, was “exactly what [Trump] wanted.”

This is exactly what he wanted. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

What followed from there was several tweets directly blaming the president and his supporters for the violence at the Capitol:

Reminder: The National Guard was used to clear peaceful protesters for a photo op with an upside-down bible. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

PFT then enlightened followers as to the definition of treason and sedition:

Sedition. noun. Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

Treason. noun. The crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

Followers were then invited to “unfollow,” if they wanted to avoid the diversion from sports to politics:

Mute me. Unfollow me. Block me. I don’t give a shit. Our worst moments since the Civil War are unfolding before our eyes. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

Then, an explanation for the unrest was offered:

All of this is happening because someone thinks he may end up in prison after he’s dragged kicking and screaming from the Oval Office. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

PFT then retweeted Pro Football Talk’s Managing Editor Michael David Smith’s call for invoking the 25th Amendment, calling for Trump’s removal from office:

Invoke the 25th Amendment. Today. We can’t have two more weeks of this presidency. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 6, 2021

Several tweets and retweets followed:

To those politicians pleading with @realDonaldTrump to say something: Be careful what you wish for. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

No PFT PM today, given the circumstances. Please say a prayer that peace, safety, and sanity will prevail in our nation. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

Lot of quiet folks in my feed today. Protect those follower numbers, I guess. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 6, 2021

We know that sports provide a important distraction during tough times. Today, we should not allow ourselves to be distracted from what is happening by sports or anything else. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 6, 2021

Violence and chaos continued at the Capitol throughout the afternoon on Wednesday. The violence claimed the life of one female protester who was shot in the neck inside the U.S. Capitol.

