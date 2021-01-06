https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pro-trump-woman-shot-capitol-police-died-executed/

The pro-Trump protestor who was shot by police inside the Capitol Building has died.

The unarmed woman was shot through a window on a closed door by an officer.

A witness described what happened after leaving the building.

The woman appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber. Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons. They opened fired and shot her.

WARNING… THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE EXTREMELY GRAPHIC AND HARD TO WATCH:

The woman was wheeled out on a stretcher, completely covered in blood.

