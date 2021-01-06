https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pro-trump-woman-shot-capitol-police-died-executed/

The pro-Trump protestor who was shot by police inside the Capitol Building has died.

The unarmed woman was shot through a window on a closed door by an officer.

NBC reports that the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol today has died pic.twitter.com/OoIk39WWzn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

A witness described what happened after leaving the building.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO This guy was next to the woman shot and killed in cold blood by Capitol Hill Police. Could’ve been anyone, completely unacceptable!!! pic.twitter.com/dk0AneW3B9 — Assistant Groyper (@AsstGroyper) January 6, 2021

The woman appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber. Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons. They opened fired and shot her.

WARNING… THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE EXTREMELY GRAPHIC AND HARD TO WATCH:

Washington DC Capitol Police executed a Trump supporter today who was at the Capitol protesting peacefully.pic.twitter.com/SeomSQsiga — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 6, 2021

Holy Shit! here is the video of cops shooting and what looks like killing a Trump-supporting woman inside of the capitol #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/wVjg7g1mav — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 6, 2021

The woman was wheeled out on a stretcher, completely covered in blood.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

