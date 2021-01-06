https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/rebel-news-reporter-capitol-mass-civil-disobedience-just-watched-man-appeared-dead-rushed-crowd/

Chaos has erupted at the Capitol as Trump supporters are working to storm the building and clashing with DC police.

Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte is tweeting from the mass civil disobedience and wrote that he saw a man who appeared to be dead rushed from the crowd.

Police are reportedly using pepper spray, flashbangs, and other crowd dispersal methods to try and stop the crowd from storming the building.

“I just watched a man who appeared to be dead rushed out of the crowd by paramedics,” Bexte wrote.

I just watched a man who appeared to be dead rushed out of the crowd by paramedics. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Reporters at the scene are having difficulty uploading photos or videos due to the internet being out.

Every time a percussion grenade goes off a crowd of grandmas are cheering — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 6, 2021

Congressional office buildings have been evacuated due to the protest and a possible threat of a pipe bomb.

The civil disobedience is ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.

