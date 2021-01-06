http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Bv6_KvIStI0/

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said Wednesday on MSNBC that had the storming of the U.S. Capitol been done by people of color they “would have been shot.”

Bush said, “Had it been people who looked like me, had it been the same amount of people, but had they been black and brown, we wouldn’t have made it up those steps. We wouldn’t have made it to be able to get into the door and bust windows and go put our feet up on desks of Congress members. We wouldn’t have made it that far. We would have been shot.”

She added, “We would have been teargassed, hit with rubber bullets, that would have happened before we made it there. We need to call it what it is. It’s white supremacy. It was white privilege.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

