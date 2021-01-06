https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/06/rep-ilhan-omar-says-shes-drawing-up-articles-of-impeachment-as-a-matter-of-preserving-our-republic/

This afternoon President Trump tweeted a video urging people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” and “go in peace.” Trump also reiterated his belief that the election was rife with fraud, and as a result Twitter didn’t want users to be able to share that message, because it couldn’t be retweeted, only quote tweeted.

That obviously wasn’t enough for Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, who wants Trump impeached… again:

We can’t say we’re surprised.

The intent? Well, since Democrats have been calling for impeachment just about every day since Trump took office (and the House eventually did impeach him on two charges), new calls for impeachment don’t exactly take on any extraordinary meaning.

By morning there will probably be several Democrats with their own Articles of Impeachment ready to present to the House — and the media.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...